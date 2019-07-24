Market
Torrent Pharma shares jump 6% on strong Q1 results
Updated : July 24, 2019 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Torrent Pharma rose 6 percent after the company's net profit for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, jumped 33 percent to Rs 216 crore on robust sales.
The stock gained as much as 6.1 percent to Rs 1,558.45 per share on the BSE.
Global brokerage firm Nomura maintained 'buy' call on the stock and raised its target price to Rs 1,855 per share from the Rs 1,778 earlier.
