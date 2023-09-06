CNBC TV18
Nomura maintains 'buy' rating on Torrent Pharma amidst Cipla acquisition buzz

Nomura maintains 'buy' rating on Torrent Pharma amidst Cipla acquisition buzz

Nomura has even raised its target price for Torrent Pharma to Rs 2,199. Nomura believes that such a merger could make strategic sense, provided it is executed effectively.

Profile image

By Ekta Batra  Sept 6, 2023 3:43:24 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Recent reports suggest that Torrent Pharma, a prominent player in the pharmaceutical sector, is considering the acquisition of Cipla, another major pharmaceutical giant.

Share Market Live


This has grabbed the attention of brokerages, who to get ahead of the curve, have written on Torrent Pharma, Cipla and the possible deal.
Nomura has expressed its optimism about Torrent Pharma's potential acquisition of Cipla. It has a ‘buy’ call and has even raised its target price for Torrent Pharma to Rs 2,199. Nomura believes that such a merger makes strategic sense, provided it is executed effectively. One of the key benefits of this acquisition would be Torrent Pharma's diversification into international markets, particularly in the United States, where it has underinvested.
Nomura also points out that acquiring Cipla would provide Torrent Pharma with the much-needed scale and a niche presence in the US generic pharmaceutical space.
Another notable aspect that Nomura sees is costs and synergies in R&D and generics front-end, which could exceed around Rs 1,000 crore.
According to IIFL, this merger would be a better strategic fit for Torrent Pharma than for Dr Reddys, another major player in the pharmaceutical sector. If the deal were to go through, the merged entity of Torrent-Cipla would rank among the top three players in 10 key therapy areas within the domestic market.
Torrent's scale in the US market could increase 6x — it will get access to Cipla’s rich pipeline of inhalation products as well as complex injectables. IIFL have a ‘buy’ call on Torrent with a target price of Rs 2,400, on Cipla with a target price of Rs 1,150 and 'reduce' on Dr Reddys with a target price of Rs 3,900.
