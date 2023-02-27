Technical stock picks | Colgate, Petronet LNG, LTTS, Gail on the radar

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal share their top stock picks for the day.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in Colgate as the stock has gone into a huddle moving in a very narrow range for the last one and a half months. The stock could break on the upside. One can buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,440. Shares have gained 2.15 percent over the last month.

Petronet LNG is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani as it is making a very attractive bullish pattern and is on the verge of breaking out. The stock is outperforming the broad market including the Nifty. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 218. The stock was down 1.88 percent over the last one month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on NALCO. According to Sukhani, all aluminum stocks had bad day on Friday, it could perhaps continue. For this intraday short, Sukhani advises a stop loss of Rs 80. Shares are down 5.89 percent over the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on L&T Technology Services (LTTS). The stock had a big rally and now is in a sideways move, which is a correction that is not going down. Sukhani believes that is a strong bull sign. He advises a stop loss of Rs 3,600. Shares of LTTS have gained 10.55 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: I trade in index derivatives. My positions may consist of mix of Futures and Options. My positions often change during the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Gas Authorities of India Ltd. He has recommended GAIL (India) last week as well and even now the stock is looking very strong. One can buy with a stop loss of Rs 101 with an upside target of Rs 108. Shares have gained 5.55 percent in the last month.

Dixon Technologies (India) has given some reversal from oversold levels. One can buy with a stop loss of Rs 2,750 for an upside target of Rs 2,880. The stock was up 1.90 percent in the past month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on Hindalco. He recommends a sell with a stop loss of Rs 427 for downside targets of Rs 400. Shares of Hindalco have declined 13.18 percent over the last month.

Jindal Steel and Power is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 535 and a stop loss of Rs 572. The stock has declined 4.67 in the last month.

Disclaimer: We might have positions or might have recommended to clients or might enter position in near future which might be in-line with the recommendation made here.

From Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia has a buy call on Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 830 and a price target of Rs 875-880 on the upside. The stock was down 2.29 percent over the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 168 and an upside target of Rs 180-182. The stock was up 3.88 percent over the past month.

Taparia also recommends a sell call on PVR. The stock is continuously falling down. Every small bounce is being sold. The stock is trading near its 52-week low. He recommends to sell PVR on any small bounce with a stop loss of Rs 1,625 for a downside target of Rs 1,520 levels.