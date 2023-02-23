ITC and TVS Motor are among the top stocks to buy today, say analysts

From ITC to Ashok Leyland and Can Fin Homes, here are some of the top stock recommendations for today's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Sudarshan Sukhani, along with Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal share their top stock picks for the day.

From Sudarshan Sukhani

Sukhani finds a buying opportunity in TVS Motor Company as it has been an outperformer. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,100. The stock has opened higher on Thursday after a two-day drop. Shares have gained 15 percent over the lsat month.

Berger Paints is another buy call from Sudarshan Sukhani as it is making a very attractive bullish pattern. But he wants to keep it as a positional trade instead of an intraday one. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 560. Until closing on Wednesday, the stock declined for the first time after five sessions. The stock has remained flat over the last one month.

Sukhani's only intraday short is on Can Fin Homes, whose charts are weakening. For this intraday short, Sukhani advises a stop loss of Rs 572. Shares of Can Fin Homes have opened lower for the third straight day and are up 1.8 percent over the last month.

Lastly, Sukhani recommends a buy on ITC, which has remained resilient amid the market sell-off. He expects ITC to be an outperformer and advises a stop loss of Rs 378. Shares of ITC are among the top performers on the Nifty 50 with gains of 15 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: I trade in index derivatives. My positions may consist of mix of Futures and Options. My positions often change during the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Dalmia Bharat Cement. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,890 for an upside target of Rs 1,960. Shares have gained close to 9 percent in the last month.

L&T Finance has taken support and can see a bounce back if not a reversal, according to Thakkar. He recommends this stock to buy with a stop loss of Rs 88 and a price target between Rs 90-92.50. The stock is down 4.5 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on Ashok Leyland. He had a sell recommendation on this earlier as well. Thakkar believes that the stock has triggered a corrective movement of sorts and hence recommends a sell with a stop loss of Rs 146.50 for downside targets of Rs 137-136. Shares of Ashok Leyland are down for the fifth straight day and have declined 3.7 percent over the last month.

Astral is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar as it is breaking down from a contracting triangle pattern. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 1,750 and a stop loss of Rs 1,900. The stock has declined over 10 percent in the last month.

Disclaimer: We might have positions or might have recommended to clients or might entire position in near future which might be in-line with the recommendation made here.

From Chandan Taparia

Chandan Taparia also has a buy call on ITC with a stop loss of Rs 373 and a price target of Rs 405 on the upside.

Additionally, he also has a sell recommendation on Godrej Properties with a stop loss of Rs 1,130 and a downside target of Rs 1,060. The stock had made a 52-week low on Wednesday. Shares are down 11.5 percent over the last month and have declined for the fifth day today.