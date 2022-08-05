By CNBCTV18.com

Mini CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to start the last session of the week in the green, with the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee due to announce a key interest rate decision later in the day. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 58 points or 0.3 percent to 17,455 ahead of the opening on D-Street. Analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 expect the RBI to announce a hike in the repo rate — the key rate at which it lends money to commercial banks — on Friday, having already raised the COVID-era rate by 90 basis points since May.

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Ipca Laboratories for a target of Rs 1,065 with a stop loss at Rs 1,008

Buy Sun Pharma for a target of Rs 945 with a stop loss at Rs 904

Buy ICICI Prudential for a target of Rs 585 with a stop loss at Rs 549

Buy IndiaMART InterMESH for a target of Rs 4,600 with a stop loss at Rs 4,430

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy Mphasis for a target of Rs 2,500-2,550 with a stop loss at Rs 2,300

Buy Bharat Dynamics for a target of Rs 850-855 with a stop loss at Rs 810