    Homemarket News

    Top stocks tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan: Sun Pharma, ICICI Prudential, Mphasis and more
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to start the last session of the week in the green, with the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee due to announce a key interest rate decision later in the day. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 58 points or 0.3 percent to 17,455 ahead of the opening on D-Street. Analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 expect the RBI to announce a hike in the repo rate — the key rate at which it lends money to commercial banks — on Friday, having already raised the COVID-era rate by 90 basis points since May.
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy Ipca Laboratories for a target of Rs 1,065 with a stop loss at Rs 1,008
    Buy Sun Pharma for a target of Rs 945 with a stop loss at Rs 904
    Buy ICICI Prudential for a target of Rs 585 with a stop loss at Rs 549
    Buy IndiaMART InterMESH for a target of Rs 4,600 with a stop loss at Rs 4,430
    Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities
    Buy Mphasis for a target of Rs 2,500-2,550 with a stop loss at Rs 2,300
    Buy Bharat Dynamics for a target of Rs 850-855 with a stop loss at Rs 810
