Top stocks mutual funds bought and sold in August 2019

Domestic mutual funds remained net buyers for a fourth straight month, resulting in an overall inflow of Rs 1.02 lakh crore in August, much higher than Rs 87,000 crore a month earlier.

Inflows into equity funds improved to Rs 9,152 crore in August from Rs 8,113 crore in the prior month. SIP inflows, however, were marginally lower at Rs 8,231 crore in August as compared to Rs 8,324 crore a month ago.

Fund managers attributed the growth in asset base to higher retail participation and robust inflows in equity schemes and liquid funds.

Here's are the top ten buy-sell ideas by mutual funds for the month of August:

Among large caps, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, Avenue Supermarts, Adani Ports and Yes Bank witnessed highest buying during August 2019.

Large-cap stocks, which saw selling by mutual funds on a consolidated level, were Zee Entertainment, HDFC AMC, Havells, L&T Finance, and Bandhan Bank.

In midcaps, stocks like LIC Housing Finance, Alkem Laboratories, GFL Ltd, JSW Energy, and Gruh Finance witnessed buying in August 2019.

Midcap stocks, which saw selling by AMCs, were Reliance Nippon AMC, NBCC, PNB Housing Finance, Jindal Steel & Power and Adani Power.

In small-caps, stocks like Mahanagar Gas, Delta Corp, Ceat, V-Mart, and Lemon Tree Hotels witnessed highest buying in August 2019.

Small-cap stocks, which saw selling by AMCs, were NIIT Technologies, Wonderla Holidays, Ujjivan Financial Services, Suprajit Engineering, and BSE Ltd.

