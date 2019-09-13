#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Top stocks mutual funds bought and sold in August 2019

Updated : September 13, 2019 01:15 PM IST

Domestic mutual funds turned out to be net equity buyer for the fourth straight month August 2019 even as the nationâ€™s stocks suffered their worst three-month period since 2016.
Among large caps, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, Avenue Supermarts, Adani Ports and Yes Bank witnessed highest buying during August 2019.
Small-cap stocks, which saw selling by AMCs were NIIT Technologies, Wonderla Holidays, Ujjivan Financial Services, Suprajit Engineering, and BSE Ltd.
