An analyst wants investors to buy an FMCG major and a private sector banking leader

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Kush Bohra, Founder of kushbohra.com believe that some bit of relief rally to come for the Nifty 50 index after seven straight days of losses.

While Mitessh Thakkar believes that Monday's low of 17,299 will be an important stop loss, Kush Bohra of kushbohra.com wants to stick to the sell-on-rallies template.

Thakkar, Bohra along with Manoj Murlidharan of Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Power Grid. He recommends this with a stop loss of Rs 216 for an upside target of Rs 226.

His second stock pick is HUL, after a correction and declines the stock seems to be reversing on the intraday and the duopoly chart. That is a buy with a stop loss of about Rs 2,513 targets of approximately Rs 2,650 on the upside.

ICICI Bank is the pick from the banking index, Mitessh recommends to keep Rs 849 as the stop loss. The first target is a small one at Rs 870 and then one can even look at Rs 885.

He has one sell call on UPL. On a mild bounce back sell UPL with a stop at Rs 733 for targets of Rs 690.

From Kush Bohra

Kush Bohra, founder of kushbohra.com likes Indian Hotels. This is a buy, the stock has shown relative strength. If one is interested in this as a trading bet then Rs 325 is the target and Rs 308 should be the stop loss.

His second stock recommendation is Cera Sanitaryware, this stock remains to be in an uptrend. For trading range, the target is Rs 6700, a stop loss should be Rs 6,200.

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan has a buy call on ICICI Bank. It has seen good build up and the stock has a good weighted average buy based at almost at Rs 842, we saw that being respected and the stock has seen good buying. So he has kept Rs 866 as a target and buying it closer Rs 840-850 seems prudent with a stop loss of Rs 840.

This second recommendation is Tata Motors, he mentioned even at Rs 420 it is a buy. He believes Rs 412 is a good base building in the last three months and it has a potential to go Rs 440. So with a stop loss of Rs 412 Tata Motors also is a buy for target of 440 in the short term.

