By CNBCTV18.com

Mini CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open in green as the market reopens after a long weekend, amid mixed moves across global shares. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 70 points or 0.4 percent to touch 17,855 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy NTPC for a target of Rs 163 with a stop loss at Rs 156.50

Buy Syngene for a target of Rs 612 with a stop loss at Rs 581

Buy Aurobindo Pharma for a target of Rs 615 with a stop loss at Rs 582

Buy ICICI Bank for a target of Rs 900 with a stop loss at Rs 860

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss at Rs 3,131

Buy Indian Hotels with a stop loss at Rs 265

Sell Ipca Labs with a stop loss at Rs 940

Buy REC with a stop loss at Rs 133