    Homemarket News

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: ICICI Bank, Eicher, Syngene and more

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open in green as the market reopens after a long weekend, amid mixed moves across global shares. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 70 points or 0.4 percent to touch 17,855 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy NTPC for a target of Rs 163 with a stop loss at Rs 156.50
    Buy Syngene for a target of Rs 612 with a stop loss at Rs 581
    Buy Aurobindo Pharma for a target of Rs 615 with a stop loss at Rs 582
    Buy ICICI Bank for a target of Rs 900 with a stop loss at Rs 860
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss at Rs 3,131
    Buy Indian Hotels with a stop loss at Rs 265
    Sell Ipca Labs with a stop loss at Rs 940
    Buy REC with a stop loss at Rs 133
