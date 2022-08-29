Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: SBI Cards, Marico, Coforge and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to begin the week sharply lower tracking weakness across global markets, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell sounded more hawkish than many had expected at the annual Jackson Hole symposium.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 399 points or 2.3 percent to 17,260 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com:

Sell Coforge for a target of Rs 3,550 with a stop loss at Rs 3,700

Sell Lupin for a target of Rs 626 with a stop loss at Rs 662

Sell SBI Cards for a target of Rs 866 with a stop loss at Rs 921

Buy Chambal Fertilisers for a target of Rs 358 with a stop loss at Rs 334

Sudarshan Sukhani, technical analyst:

Sell GSPL with a stop loss at Rs 245

Sell Intellect Design Arena with a stop loss at Rs 598

Sell Marico with a stop loss at Rs 521

Buy PowerGrid with a stop loss at Rs 223