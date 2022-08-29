    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: SBI Cards, Marico, Coforge and more
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to begin the week sharply lower tracking weakness across global markets, after Fed Chair Jerome Powell sounded more hawkish than many had expected at the annual Jackson Hole symposium.
    Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 399 points or 2.3 percent to 17,260 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com:
    Sell Coforge for a target of Rs 3,550 with a stop loss at Rs 3,700
    Sell Lupin for a target of Rs 626 with a stop loss at Rs 662
    Sell SBI Cards for a target of Rs 866 with a stop loss at Rs 921
    Buy Chambal Fertilisers for a target of Rs 358 with a stop loss at Rs 334
    Sudarshan Sukhani, technical analyst:
    Sell GSPL with a stop loss at Rs 245
    Sell Intellect Design Arena with a stop loss at Rs 598
    Sell Marico with a stop loss at Rs 521
    Buy PowerGrid with a stop loss at Rs 223
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog

