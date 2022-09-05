By CNBCTV18.com

Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are expected to start Monday's session with minor cuts, amid a largely weak trend across global markets as nervousness persists about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and slowing global growth. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell by as much as 50 points or 0.3 percent to 17,547.5 ahead of the opening on D-Street.

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Tata Consumer for a target of Rs 850 with a stop loss at Rs 817

Buy UBL for a target of Rs 1,760 with a stop loss at Rs 1,680

Sell Aurobindo Pharma for a target of Rs 518 with a stop loss at Rs 542

Sell Bandhan Bank for a target of Rs 262 with a stop loss at Rs 278.50

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Sell HDFC AMC with a stop loss at Rs 2,050

Sell Persistent Systems with a stop loss at Rs 3,442

Buy Tata Communications with a stop loss at Rs 1,200

Buy UBL with a stop loss at Rs 1,660