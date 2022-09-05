    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Tata Consumer, HDFC AMC, Persistent Systems and more
    Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are expected to start Monday's session with minor cuts, amid a largely weak trend across global markets as nervousness persists about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and slowing global growth. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell by as much as 50 points or 0.3 percent to 17,547.5 ahead of the opening on D-Street.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy Tata Consumer for a target of Rs 850 with a stop loss at Rs 817
    Buy UBL for a target of Rs 1,760 with a stop loss at Rs 1,680
    Sell Aurobindo Pharma for a target of Rs 518 with a stop loss at Rs 542
    Sell Bandhan Bank for a target of Rs 262 with a stop loss at Rs 278.50
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Sell HDFC AMC with a stop loss at Rs 2,050
    Sell Persistent Systems with a stop loss at Rs 3,442
    Buy Tata Communications with a stop loss at Rs 1,200
    Buy UBL with a stop loss at Rs 1,660
