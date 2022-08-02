    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Siemens, Bharti Airtel, Indian Oil and more

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Siemens, Bharti Airtel, Indian Oil and more

    IST (Updated)
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a gap down opening on Tuesday, halting a four-day winning streak. Global markets extended losses after data showing a slowing US manufacturing sector fuelled concerns about an economic slowdown around the world. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — declined as much as 87.5 points or 0.5 percent to 17,305.5 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc, a day after ITC and Zomato reported their quarterly numbers.
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy Chambal Fertilizers for a target of Rs 350 with a stop loss at Rs 326
    Buy Havells for a target of Rs 1,330 with a stop loss at Rs 1,269
    Sell Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) for a target of Rs 68 with a stop loss at Rs 72.50
    Sell MCX for a target of Rs 1,270 with a stop loss at Rs 1,346
    Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
    Sell MCX with a stop loss at Rs 1,350
    Buy Polycab with a stop loss at Rs 2,285
    Buy Siemens with a stop loss at Rs 2,665
    Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss at Rs 664
