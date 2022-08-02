Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a gap down opening on Tuesday, halting a four-day winning streak. Global markets extended losses after data showing a slowing US manufacturing sector fuelled concerns about an economic slowdown around the world. Singapore Exchange Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — declined as much as 87.5 points or 0.5 percent to 17,305.5 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc, a day after ITC and Zomato reported their quarterly numbers.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Chambal Fertilizers for a target of Rs 350 with a stop loss at Rs 326

Buy Havells for a target of Rs 1,330 with a stop loss at Rs 1,269

Sell Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) for a target of Rs 68 with a stop loss at Rs 72.50

Sell MCX for a target of Rs 1,270 with a stop loss at Rs 1,346

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell MCX with a stop loss at Rs 1,350

Buy Polycab with a stop loss at Rs 2,285

Buy Siemens with a stop loss at Rs 2,665

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss at Rs 664