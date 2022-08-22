    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Dabur and more

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open in red on Monday, tracking losses across most global markets amid persistent concerns about the resilience of the world economy. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 109.5 points or 0.6 percent to 17,634.5 ahead of the opening on D-Street.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar, earningwaves.com
    Sell Maruti Suzuki for a target of Rs 8,650 with a stop loss at Rs 8,835
    Sell Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) for a target of Rs 1,206 with a stop loss at Rs 1,253
    Sell Balkrishna Industries for a target of Rs 2,100 with a stop loss at Rs 2,190
    Buy Adani Ports for a target of Rs 900 with a stop loss at Rs 855
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy Tata Communications with a stop loss at Rs 1,085
    Sell GAIL with a stop loss at Rs 136.50
    Sell Intellect Design Arena with a stop loss at Rs 637
    Buy Dabur India with a stop loss at Rs 575
