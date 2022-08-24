Homemarket news

Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Hindustan Unilever, Marico, IEX and more

Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Hindustan Unilever, Marico, IEX and more

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Mini

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, tracking weakness across global markets ahead of a key gathering of central bankers at the Jackson Hole symposium this week.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, earningwaves.com
Buy Balrampur Chini for a target of Rs 369 with a stop loss at Rs 344
Buy Delta Corp for a target of Rs 219 with a stop loss at Rs 205
Sell Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) for a target of Rs 2,540 with a stop loss at Rs 2,620
Buy Lupin for a target of Rs 718 with a stop loss at Rs 686
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy AU Small Finance Bank with a stop loss at Rs 835
Sell Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) with a stop loss at Rs 160
Sell Marico with a stop loss at Rs 518
Buy Coal India with a stop loss at Rs 213
Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog

Tags

buy sell ideasStocks to WatchTop Stock TipsTop stocks

Previous Article

Sensex and Nifty edge lower amid volatile trade amid weakness across global markets

Next Article

MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower today