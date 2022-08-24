By CNBCTV18.com

Mini CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, tracking weakness across global markets ahead of a key gathering of central bankers at the Jackson Hole symposium this week.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar, earningwaves.com

Buy Balrampur Chini for a target of Rs 369 with a stop loss at Rs 344

Buy Delta Corp for a target of Rs 219 with a stop loss at Rs 205

Sell Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) for a target of Rs 2,540 with a stop loss at Rs 2,620

Buy Lupin for a target of Rs 718 with a stop loss at Rs 686

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy AU Small Finance Bank with a stop loss at Rs 835

Sell Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) with a stop loss at Rs 160

Sell Marico with a stop loss at Rs 518

Buy Coal India with a stop loss at Rs 213