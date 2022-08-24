    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, tracking weakness across global markets ahead of a key gathering of central bankers at the Jackson Hole symposium this week.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar, earningwaves.com
    Buy Balrampur Chini for a target of Rs 369 with a stop loss at Rs 344
    Buy Delta Corp for a target of Rs 219 with a stop loss at Rs 205
    Sell Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) for a target of Rs 2,540 with a stop loss at Rs 2,620
    Buy Lupin for a target of Rs 718 with a stop loss at Rs 686
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy AU Small Finance Bank with a stop loss at Rs 835
    Sell Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) with a stop loss at Rs 160
    Sell Marico with a stop loss at Rs 518
    Buy Coal India with a stop loss at Rs 213
