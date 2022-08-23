By CNBCTV18.com

Mini CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to start Tuesday's session in the red tracking weakness across global markets amid the prospect of aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates made investors nervous. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — and early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 86.5 points or half a percent to 17,403.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

Globally, investors awaited a key GDP reading from the US and the Fed Chairman's address at the annual Jackson Hole symposium for more clarity on resilience of the world's largest economy.

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Sell CONCOR for a target of Rs 650 with a stop loss at Rs 680

Sell Intellect Design Arena for a target of Rs 551 with a stop loss at Rs 598

Buy Colgate for a target of Rs 1,620 with a stop loss at Rs 1,574

Sell NALCO for a target of Rs 73 with a stop loss at Rs 79

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy AB Capital with a stop loss at Rs 106

Buy Dixon Technologies with a stop loss at Rs 3,875

Sell Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss at Rs 1,330

Sell Motherson Sumi with a stop loss at Rs 128