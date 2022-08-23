Homemarket news

Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Dixon, Intellect Design, Concor and more

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to start Tuesday's session in the red tracking weakness across global markets amid the prospect of aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates made investors nervous. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — and early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 86.5 points or half a percent to 17,403.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.
Globally, investors awaited a key GDP reading from the US and the Fed Chairman's address at the annual Jackson Hole symposium for more clarity on resilience of the world's largest economy.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Sell CONCOR for a target of Rs 650 with a stop loss at Rs 680
Sell Intellect Design Arena for a target of Rs 551 with a stop loss at Rs 598
Buy Colgate for a target of Rs 1,620 with a stop loss at Rs 1,574
Sell NALCO for a target of Rs 73 with a stop loss at Rs 79
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy AB Capital with a stop loss at Rs 106
Buy Dixon Technologies with a stop loss at Rs 3,875
Sell Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss at Rs 1,330
Sell Motherson Sumi with a stop loss at Rs 128
