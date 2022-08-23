    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Dixon, Intellect Design, Concor and more
    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to start Tuesday's session in the red tracking weakness across global markets amid the prospect of aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates made investors nervous. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — and early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 86.5 points or half a percent to 17,403.5 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.
    Globally, investors awaited a key GDP reading from the US and the Fed Chairman's address at the annual Jackson Hole symposium for more clarity on resilience of the world's largest economy.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Sell CONCOR for a target of Rs 650 with a stop loss at Rs 680
    Sell Intellect Design Arena for a target of Rs 551 with a stop loss at Rs 598
    Buy Colgate for a target of Rs 1,620 with a stop loss at Rs 1,574
    Sell NALCO for a target of Rs 73 with a stop loss at Rs 79
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy AB Capital with a stop loss at Rs 106
    Buy Dixon Technologies with a stop loss at Rs 3,875
    Sell Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss at Rs 1,330
    Sell Motherson Sumi with a stop loss at Rs 128
