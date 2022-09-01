By CNBCTV18.com

Mini CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are expected to open with cuts on Thursday as Dalal Street returns to trade after a day's holiday. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty50 index, fell as much as 82.5 points or 0.5 percent to 17,427.5 ahead of the opening bell on D-Street. Globally, nervousness persisted among investors amid concerns about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates by major central banks.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Colgate for a target of Rs 1,710 with a stop loss at Rs 1,630

Buy Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 262 with a stop loss at Rs 246

Sell Granules for a target of Rs 295 with a stop loss at Rs 311

Sell Mphasis for a target of Rs 2,070 with a stop loss at Rs 2,157

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Bajaj Auto

Buy DLF

Sell Ipca Labs

Buy ICICI Bank