    Homemarket News

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Colgate, Granules, Bajaj Auto and more

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are expected to open with cuts on Thursday as Dalal Street returns to trade after a day's holiday. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty50 index, fell as much as 82.5 points or 0.5 percent to 17,427.5 ahead of the opening bell on D-Street. Globally, nervousness persisted among investors amid concerns about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates by major central banks.

    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy Colgate for a target of Rs 1,710 with a stop loss at Rs 1,630
    Buy Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 262 with a stop loss at Rs 246
    Sell Granules for a target of Rs 295 with a stop loss at Rs 311
    Sell Mphasis for a target of Rs 2,070 with a stop loss at Rs 2,157
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy Bajaj Auto
    Buy DLF
    Sell Ipca Labs
    Buy ICICI Bank
    First Published:  IST

    buy sell ideasStocks to WatchTop Stock TipsTop stocks

