CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are expected to open with cuts on Thursday as Dalal Street returns to trade after a day's holiday. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures, an early indicator of the Nifty50 index, fell as much as 82.5 points or 0.5 percent to 17,427.5 ahead of the opening bell on D-Street. Globally, nervousness persisted among investors amid concerns about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates by major central banks.