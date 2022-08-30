    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Berger Paints, Voltas, BHEL and more
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are expected to start Tuesday's session higher, a day after the 30-scrip index suffered its worst single-day fall in more than 10 weeks amid a global sell-off. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 64.5 points or 0.4 percent to 17,445 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street. Globally, concerns about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and the resilience of the world economy kept investors on the back foot.
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy Colgate for a target of Rs 1,675 with a stop loss at Rs 1,609
    Buy Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) for a target of Rs 63 with a stop loss at Rs 57.50
    Buy Laurus Labs for a target of Rs 595 with a stop loss at Rs 567
    Sell L&T Infotech for a target of Rs 4,350 with a stop loss at Rs 4,575
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss at Rs 693
    Buy LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss at Rs 387
    Sell Voltas with a stop loss at Rs 990
    Buy Petronet LNG with a stop loss at Rs 215
