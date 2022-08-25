    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Ashok Leyland, Marico, Bank of Baroda and more

    By CNBCTV18.com

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks are expected to start Thursday's session in the green, amid positive trends across most global markets ahead of a key gathering of central bankers at the annual Jackson Hole symposium. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty50 index — rose as much as 64.5 points or 0.4 percent to 17,761.5 ahead of the opening on D-Street.
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy Ashok Leyland for a target of Rs 158 with a stop loss at Rs 146.50
    Buy Bandhan Bank for a target of Rs 310 with a stop loss at Rs 288
    Buy Can Fin Homes for a target of Rs 660 with a stop loss at Rs 623
    Buy Marico for a target of Rs 540 with a stop loss at Rs 514
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy AU Small Finance Bank with a stop loss at Rs 675
    Sell Coforge with a stop loss at Rs 3,735
    Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss at Rs 121
    Buy Manappuram with a stop loss at Rs 100
