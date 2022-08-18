Homemarket news

Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Bank of Baroda, TVS Motor and more

Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Bank of Baroda, TVS Motor and more

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Mini

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open lower on Thursday, a day after Dalal Street scaled yet another four-month closing highs, amid weakness across global markets.
Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - fell as much as 53.5 points or 0.3 percent to 17,914.5 ahead of the opening on D-Street. Minutes of the Fed's latest policy review showing officials may be less aggressive than previously thought when they raise interest rates in September lent some support to global equities.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy HCL Technologies for a target of Rs 1,01 with a stop loss at Rs 964
Buy Bharti Airtel for a target of Rs 755 with a stop loss at Rs 706
Buy Glenmark Pharma for a target of Rs 422 with a stop loss at Rs 392
Sell Divi’s Laboratories for a target of Rs 3,670 with a stop loss at Rs 3,790

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy AU Small Finance Bank with a stop loss at Rs 628
Buy Bank of Baroda (BoB) with a stop loss at Rs 121
Sell BirlaSoft with a stop loss at Rs 343
Buy TVS Motor with a stop loss at Rs 950
Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog

Tags

buy sell ideasStocks to WatchTop stock picksTop stocks

Previous Article

Sensex and Nifty50 edge lower amid weakness in IT and pharma stocks

Next Article

MarketBuzz Podcast With Reema Tendulkar: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open with minor cuts today