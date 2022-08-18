By CNBCTV18.com

Mini CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open lower on Thursday, a day after Dalal Street scaled yet another four-month closing highs, amid weakness across global markets.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - fell as much as 53.5 points or 0.3 percent to 17,914.5 ahead of the opening on D-Street. Minutes of the Fed's latest policy review showing officials may be less aggressive than previously thought when they raise interest rates in September lent some support to global equities.

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy HCL Technologies for a target of Rs 1,01 with a stop loss at Rs 964

Buy Bharti Airtel for a target of Rs 755 with a stop loss at Rs 706

Buy Glenmark Pharma for a target of Rs 422 with a stop loss at Rs 392

Sell Divi’s Laboratories for a target of Rs 3,670 with a stop loss at Rs 3,790

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy AU Small Finance Bank with a stop loss at Rs 628

Buy Bank of Baroda (BoB) with a stop loss at Rs 121

Sell BirlaSoft with a stop loss at Rs 343

Buy TVS Motor with a stop loss at Rs 950