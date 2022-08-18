    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    market News

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Bank of Baroda, TVS Motor and more

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open lower on Thursday, a day after Dalal Street scaled yet another four-month closing highs, amid weakness across global markets.
    Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - fell as much as 53.5 points or 0.3 percent to 17,914.5 ahead of the opening on D-Street. Minutes of the Fed's latest policy review showing officials may be less aggressive than previously thought when they raise interest rates in September lent some support to global equities.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy HCL Technologies for a target of Rs 1,01 with a stop loss at Rs 964
    Buy Bharti Airtel for a target of Rs 755 with a stop loss at Rs 706
    Buy Glenmark Pharma for a target of Rs 422 with a stop loss at Rs 392
    Sell Divi’s Laboratories for a target of Rs 3,670 with a stop loss at Rs 3,790

    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

    Buy AU Small Finance Bank with a stop loss at Rs 628
    Buy Bank of Baroda (BoB) with a stop loss at Rs 121
    Sell BirlaSoft with a stop loss at Rs 343
    Buy TVS Motor with a stop loss at Rs 950
