Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a flat-to-negative start on the last session of the holdiay-truncated trading week. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were 36 points or 0.2 percent down at 17,968 ahead of the opening on D-Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Sell UPL for a target of Rs 715 with a stop loss at Rs 785

Sell Coromandel International for a target of Rs 1,020 with a stop loss at Rs 1,065

Buy Godrej Consumer for a target of Rs 960 with a stop loss at Rs 894

Buy India Cements for a target of Rs 215 with a stop loss at Rs 196

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy Sumitomo Chemical for a target of Rs 520-530 with a stop loss at Rs 474

Buy Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for a target of Rs 144-145 with a stop loss at Rs 131