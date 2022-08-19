Mini
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a flat-to-negative start on the last session of the holdiay-truncated trading week. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were 36 points or 0.2 percent down at 17,968 ahead of the opening on D-Street.
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Sell UPL for a target of Rs 715 with a stop loss at Rs 785
Sell Coromandel International for a target of Rs 1,020 with a stop loss at Rs 1,065
Buy Godrej Consumer for a target of Rs 960 with a stop loss at Rs 894
Buy India Cements for a target of Rs 215 with a stop loss at Rs 196
Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities
Buy Sumitomo Chemical for a target of Rs 520-530 with a stop loss at Rs 474
Buy Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for a target of Rs 144-145 with a stop loss at Rs 131