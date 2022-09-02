    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Homemarket News

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar and Kush Bohra: SBI, Pidilite, Sun Pharma and more

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar and Kush Bohra: SBI, Pidilite, Sun Pharma and more

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar and Kush Bohra: SBI, Pidilite, Sun Pharma and more
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — started Friday's session in green, amid a mixed trend across global markets as nervousness persisted about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and resilience of the world economy.
    CNBC-TV18's in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy Bharat Forge for a target of Rs 775 with a stop loss at Rs 739
    Buy Navin Fluorine for a target of Rs 4,420 with a stop loss at Rs 4,285
    Buy Pidilite for a target of Rs 2,865 with a stop loss at Rs 2,800
    Sell Sun Pharma for a target of Rs 846 with a stop loss at Rs 882
    Kush Bohra of kushbohra.com
    Buy State Bank of India (SBI) for a target of Rs 550 with a stop loss at Rs 520
    Buy JK Paper for a target of Rs 440 with a stop loss at Rs 418
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    First Published:  IST

