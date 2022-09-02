By CNBCTV18.com

Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — started Friday's session in green, amid a mixed trend across global markets as nervousness persisted about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and resilience of the world economy.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Bharat Forge for a target of Rs 775 with a stop loss at Rs 739

Buy Navin Fluorine for a target of Rs 4,420 with a stop loss at Rs 4,285

Buy Pidilite for a target of Rs 2,865 with a stop loss at Rs 2,800

Sell Sun Pharma for a target of Rs 846 with a stop loss at Rs 882

Kush Bohra of kushbohra.com

Buy State Bank of India (SBI) for a target of Rs 550 with a stop loss at Rs 520

Buy JK Paper for a target of Rs 440 with a stop loss at Rs 418