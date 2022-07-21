    Home

    By CNBCTV18.com
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a muted start on Thursday amid mixed cues across global markets, as investors globally remained cautious on steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — moved within a 43-point range around the flatline, suggesting indecisiveness ahead of the opening on Dalal Street.
    Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
    Sell Berger Paints with a stop loss at Rs 590
    Sell Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss at Rs 1,805
    Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with a stop loss at Rs 548
    Buy Lupin with a stop loss at Rs 640
    Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities
    Buy State Bank of India (SBI) for a target of Rs 525-530 with a stop loss at Rs 500
    Buy Coforge for a target of Rs 3,650-3,700 with a stop loss at Rs 3,490
