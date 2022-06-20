Homemarket news

Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Shrikant Chouhan: Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Axis Bank and more

Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are expected to open lower on Monday tracking weakness across global markets, as concerns persisted about steep hikes in pandemic-era interest rates as central banks scramble to tackle decades-high levels of inflation.
Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - fell as much as 82.5 points or 0.5 percent to 15,233 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Sell Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss at Rs 2,520
Sell Hindalco with a stop loss at Rs 345
Buy Navin Fluorine with a stop loss at Rs 3,450
Sell Birlasoft with a stop loss at Rs 347
Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities
Buy Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) for a target of Rs 1,055-1,060 with a stop loss at Rs 980
Sell Axis Bank for a target of Rs 590-600 with a stop loss at Rs 650
