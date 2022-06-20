Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are expected to open lower on Monday tracking weakness across global markets, as concerns persisted about steep hikes in pandemic-era interest rates as central banks scramble to tackle decades-high levels of inflation.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - fell as much as 82.5 points or 0.5 percent to 15,233 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss at Rs 2,520

Sell Hindalco with a stop loss at Rs 345

Buy Navin Fluorine with a stop loss at Rs 3,450

Sell Birlasoft with a stop loss at Rs 347

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) for a target of Rs 1,055-1,060 with a stop loss at Rs 980