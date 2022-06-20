Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
Homemarket News

Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Shrikant Chouhan: Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Axis Bank and more

Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Shrikant Chouhan: Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Axis Bank and more

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Mini

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Shrikant Chouhan: Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Axis Bank and more
Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are expected to open lower on Monday tracking weakness across global markets, as concerns persisted about steep hikes in pandemic-era interest rates as central banks scramble to tackle decades-high levels of inflation.
Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - fell as much as 82.5 points or 0.5 percent to 15,233 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Sell Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss at Rs 2,520
Sell Hindalco with a stop loss at Rs 345
Buy Navin Fluorine with a stop loss at Rs 3,450
Sell Birlasoft with a stop loss at Rs 347
Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities
Buy Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) for a target of Rs 1,055-1,060 with a stop loss at Rs 980
Sell Axis Bank for a target of Rs 590-600 with a stop loss at Rs 650
Tags
Previous Article

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rises over 100 pts and Nifty50 tops 15,300 led by Infosys, Reliance and HDFC Bank

Next Article

MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonal Bhutra: Sensex and Nifty likely to make a lower start today — Fed Chair testimony in focus

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More