Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba: Dr Reddy's, ICICI Lombard, MCX and more

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 began Monday's session on a choppy session amid cautious gains across other Asian markets. Investors globally tracked updates on the Russia-Ukraine war and COVID cases in China for cues.

The Sensex gyrated within a range of 477.4 points, between 57,650.6 and 58,128 in early deals. The broader Nifty50 benchmark moved in the 17,250-17,350 zone. Losses in financial and oil & gas shares offset gains in IT, pharma, auto and metal stocks.

Equities across other Asian markets began the day on a cautious note. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 percent at the last count.

China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.3 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.4 percent and Singapore's Straits Times 0.2 percent. South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.3 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.3 percent. On Friday, the three main Wall Street indices jumped amid strength in tech stocks.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell SAIL with a stop loss above Rs 100

Buy Abbott India with a stop loss below Rs 17,000

Buy Whirlpool with a stop loss below Rs 1,590

Buy MCX with a stop loss below Rs 1,390

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy ICICI Lombard for a target of Rs 1,300 with a stop loss of Rs 1,250

Buy Dr Reddy's Labs for a target of Rs 4,200 with a stop loss at Rs 4,000