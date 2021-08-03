Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

Dalal Street is likely to open flat on Tuesday tracking mixed global cues. At 9:00 am, Nifty50 futures on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the benchmark Nifty50 index in India -- was trading around 15900.00 levels.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar
Buy PFC with a stop loss of Rs 130 and a target of Rs 140
Buy REC with a stop loss of Rs 152 and a target of Rs 166
Buy Shree Cement with a stop loss of Rs 29,000 and a target of Rs 30,000
Sudarshan Sukhani
Buy Godrej Consumer Products with a stop loss of Rs 982 and a target of Rs 1,005
Buy MPhasis with a stop loss of Rs 2,595 and a target of Rs 2,665
Sell TVS Motors with a stop loss of Rs 577 and a target of Rs 567