Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

Dalal Street is likely to open flat on Tuesday tracking mixed global cues. At 9:00 am, Nifty50 futures on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the benchmark Nifty50 index in India -- was trading around 15900.00 levels.

Equities in other parts of Asia slipped Tuesday as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the key regions put investors on high alert. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.40 percent in early trading.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar

Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 453 and a target of Rs 472

Buy PFC with a stop loss of Rs 130 and a target of Rs 140

Buy REC with a stop loss of Rs 152 and a target of Rs 166

Buy Shree Cement with a stop loss of Rs 29,000 and a target of Rs 30,000

Sudarshan Sukhani

Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 1,600 and a target of Rs 1,635

Buy Godrej Consumer Products with a stop loss of Rs 982 and a target of Rs 1,005

Buy MPhasis with a stop loss of Rs 2,595 and a target of Rs 2,665

Sell TVS Motors with a stop loss of Rs 577 and a target of Rs 567

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.