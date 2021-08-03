Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

    Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Dalal Street is likely to open flat on Tuesday tracking mixed global cues. At 9:00 am, Nifty50 futures on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the benchmark Nifty50 index in India -- was trading around 15900.00 levels.

    Equities in other parts of Asia slipped Tuesday as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the key regions put investors on high alert. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.40 percent in early trading.

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

    Mitessh Thakkar

    Buy BPCL with a stop loss of Rs 453 and a target of Rs 472

    Buy PFC with a stop loss of Rs 130 and a target of Rs 140

    Buy REC with a stop loss of Rs 152 and a target of Rs 166

    Buy Shree Cement with a stop loss of Rs 29,000 and a target of Rs 30,000

    Sudarshan Sukhani

    Buy L&T with a stop loss of Rs 1,600 and a target of Rs 1,635

    Buy Godrej Consumer Products with a stop loss of Rs 982 and a target of Rs 1,005

    Buy MPhasis with a stop loss of Rs 2,595 and a target of Rs 2,665

    Sell TVS Motors with a stop loss of Rs 577 and a target of Rs 567

    Catch all live market updates here
    Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Riding the oil price rebound: Gulf states to accelerate asset sales

    Next Article

    Gold edges down, investors eye US jobs data

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Titan Company1,840.35 68.80 3.88
    Sun Pharma798.60 23.60 3.05
    HDFC2,536.50 74.45 3.02
    Bharti Airtel579.10 13.95 2.47
    IndusInd Bank1,007.80 19.80 2.00
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Titan Company1,841.00 70.75 4.00
    Sun Pharma799.25 24.80 3.20
    HDFC2,535.00 72.70 2.95
    Bharti Airtel578.70 13.65 2.42
    IndusInd Bank1,007.90 19.95 2.02
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Grasim1,566.80 -24.85 -1.56
    JSW Steel735.80 -10.90 -1.46
    Shree Cements29,000.20 -294.05 -1.00
    Bajaj Auto3,813.05 -28.50 -0.74
    ONGC116.40 -0.70 -0.60
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Bajaj Auto3,814.60 -26.05 -0.68
    Tata Steel1,402.00 -7.95 -0.56
    NTPC117.40 -0.40 -0.34
    ICICI Bank680.25 -1.30 -0.19

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.2850-0.0550-0.07
    Euro-Rupee88.2020-0.0340-0.04
    Pound-Rupee103.27400.06300.06
    Rupee-100 Yen0.68060.00070.11
    View More