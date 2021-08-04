Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

Dalal Street is likely to open in the green on Wednesday tracking positive trends from the global markets. At 8:55 am, Nifty50 futures on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the benchmark Nifty50 index in India -- traded around 16,233 levels, up 83 points or 0.51 percent.

Equities in other parts of Asia advanced to one-week highs, led largely by strong US corporate earnings even as the mood remained cautious due to the rapidly spreading Delta variant of coronavirus. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.10 percent -- the highest level since July 26.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 683 and a target of Rs 699

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 7,750 and a target of Rs 7,980

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 3,000 and a target of Rs 3,070

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 1,640 and a target of Rs 1,675

Mitessh Thakkar

Buy Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 80 and a target of Rs 89

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 570 and a target of Rs 600

Buy SBI Life with a stop loss of Rs 1,115 and a target of Rs 1,160

Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 441 and a target of Rs 460

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.