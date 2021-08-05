Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

Dalal Street is likely to open in the green on Thursday tracking positive movements in global markets. At 8:51 am, Nifty50 futures on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the benchmark Nifty50 index in India -- were up 24.5 points or 0.15 percent at 16,285.

Equities in other parts of Asia held on to recent gains despite hawkish remarks from a senior Fed official that boosted the dollar while weighing on risk appetite, and uncertainty about Chinese policy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.22 percent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 0.32 percent.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani

Buy IRCTC for a target of Rs 2,530 with a stop loss at Rs 2,460

Buy Siemens for a target of Rs 2,070 with a stop loss at Rs 2,025

Sell Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 776 with a stop loss at Rs 794

Sell Hindustan Petroleum for a target of Rs 268 with a stop loss at Rs 275

Mitessh Thakkar

Buy Kotak Bank for a target of around Rs 1,790 with a stop loss at Rs 1,730

Buy Britannia for a target of Rs 3,660 with a stop loss at Rs 3,540

Sell Navin Fluorine for a target of Rs 3,525 with a stop loss at Rs 3,660

Sell Shriram Transport Finance for a target of Rs 1,284 with a stop loss at Rs 1,342

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.