Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

Dalal Street is likely to open in the green on Thursday tracking positive movements in global markets. At 8:51 am, Nifty50 futures on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the benchmark Nifty50 index in India -- were up 24.5 points or 0.15 percent at 16,285.
Equities in other parts of Asia held on to recent gains despite hawkish remarks from a senior Fed official that boosted the dollar while weighing on risk appetite, and uncertainty about Chinese policy.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.22 percent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 0.32 percent.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Sudarshan Sukhani
Buy IRCTC for a target of Rs 2,530 with a stop loss at Rs 2,460
Buy Siemens for a target of Rs 2,070 with a stop loss at Rs 2,025
Sell Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 776 with a stop loss at Rs 794
Sell Hindustan Petroleum for a target of Rs 268 with a stop loss at Rs 275
Mitessh Thakkar
Buy Kotak Bank for a target of around Rs 1,790 with a stop loss at Rs 1,730
Buy Britannia for a target of Rs 3,660 with a stop loss at Rs 3,540
Sell Navin Fluorine for a target of Rs 3,525 with a stop loss at Rs 3,660
Sell Shriram Transport Finance for a target of Rs 1,284 with a stop loss at Rs 1,342
Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
