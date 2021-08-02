Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • market>
    • Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

    Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Dalal Street is likely to make a gap-up opening on Monday tracking gains in Asian peers. At 8:52 am, Nifty50 futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the benchmark Nifty50 index in India -- were up 110.5 points or 0.70 percent at 15,884.50.

    Equities in other parts of Asia were seeking a modicum of stability as a run of stellar US corporate earnings put a floor under markets, though Beijing’s regulatory crackdown continued to reverberate amid disappointing economic news. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.2 percent, having hit its low for the year so far last week.

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

    Sudarshan Sukhani — s2analytics.com

    —Buy Voltas for a target of Rs 1075 with a stop loss at Rs 1050
    —Buy Apollo Hospitals for a target of Rs 4090 with a stop loss at Rs 3995
    —Buy Bata India for a target of Rs 1645 with a stop loss at Rs 1605
    —Sell BPCL for a target of Rs 439 with a stop loss at Rs 450
    Mitessh Thakkar — mitesshthakkar.com
    —Buy Ashok Leyland for a target of Rs 139 with a stop loss at Rs 128.9
    —Buy Dabur for a target of Rs 620 with a stop loss at Rs 1580
    —Buy PFC for a target of Rs 136 with a stop loss at Rs 128
    —Buy BPCL for a target of Rs 439 with a stop loss at Rs 450
    Catch all live market updates here
    Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Key bond market deals: PFC, Max Life, Spandana, HDFC

    Next Article

    Don’t see strong outflows from China to other emerging markets: Daiwa Capital

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Adani Ports693.00 18.50 2.74
    Eicher Motors2,589.00 58.75 2.32
    Titan Company1,754.00 39.45 2.30
    IOC105.25 2.10 2.04
    Grasim1,582.00 30.65 1.98
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Titan Company1,753.70 39.20 2.29
    Axis Bank721.65 12.65 1.78
    Reliance2,066.15 30.75 1.51
    IndusInd Bank994.05 13.05 1.33
    M&M752.05 8.85 1.19
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UPL791.20 -17.35 -2.15
    Tata Steel1,417.00 -17.30 -1.21
    Power Grid Corp170.10 -1.05 -0.61
    Tech Mahindra1,202.55 -7.00 -0.58
    Bajaj Auto3,820.00 -9.60 -0.25
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Tata Steel1,417.00 -16.75 -1.17
    Power Grid Corp170.05 -1.00 -0.58
    Tech Mahindra1,202.90 -6.55 -0.54
    Bajaj Auto3,820.00 -11.05 -0.29
    Bajaj Finserv14,189.55 -31.75 -0.22

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.3950-0.0150-0.02
    Euro-Rupee88.29200.09900.11
    Pound-Rupee103.42400.14000.14
    Rupee-100 Yen0.6783-0.0004-0.06
    View More