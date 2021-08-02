Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar

Dalal Street is likely to make a gap-up opening on Monday tracking gains in Asian peers. At 8:52 am, Nifty50 futures trading on Singapore Exchange -- an early indicator of the benchmark Nifty50 index in India -- were up 110.5 points or 0.70 percent at 15,884.50.

Equities in other parts of Asia were seeking a modicum of stability as a run of stellar US corporate earnings put a floor under markets, though Beijing’s regulatory crackdown continued to reverberate amid disappointing economic news. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.2 percent, having hit its low for the year so far last week.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani — s2analytics.com

—Buy Voltas for a target of Rs 1075 with a stop loss at Rs 1050

—Buy Apollo Hospitals for a target of Rs 4090 with a stop loss at Rs 3995

—Buy Bata India for a target of Rs 1645 with a stop loss at Rs 1605

—Sell BPCL for a target of Rs 439 with a stop loss at Rs 450

Mitessh Thakkar — mitesshthakkar.com

—Buy Ashok Leyland for a target of Rs 139 with a stop loss at Rs 128.9

—Buy Dabur for a target of Rs 620 with a stop loss at Rs 1580

—Buy PFC for a target of Rs 136 with a stop loss at Rs 128

—Buy BPCL for a target of Rs 439 with a stop loss at Rs 450

Disclaimer: CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.