Top stock tips by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar: Adani Enterprises, Ashok Leyland, HDFC AMC and more

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower on Wednesday, tracking weakness across other Asian markets despite a strong session on Wall Street overnight.
The Sensex fell 345.7 points or 0.7 percent to 52,186.4 and the Nifty50 slumped to 15,545.7, down 93.1 points or 0.6 percent from its previous close.
Investors globally await a key testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell due later in the day.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts have picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Ashok Leyland with a stop loss at Rs 130
Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss at Rs 2,060
Sell IndusInd Bank with a stop loss at Rs 810
Sell JK Cement with a stop loss at Rs 2,078
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy Aurobindo Pharma for a target of Rs 560 with a stop loss at Rs 532
Buy Syngene for a target of Rs 575 with a stop loss at Rs 546
Buy Coforge for a target of Rs 3,690 with a stop loss at Rs 3,500
Buy HDFC AMC for a target of Rs 1,950 with a stop loss at Rs 1,820
