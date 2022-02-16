Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Mitessh Thakkar: Tata Steel, Eicher Motors and more

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to make a positive start on Wednesday amid strength across global markets, as fears about the Russia-Ukraine conflict dissipated. At 8:50 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures were up 47.5 points or 0.3 percent at 17,395.5.

Equities in other Asian markets rose as fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine dissipated. Moscow indicated it was returning some troops to base from exercises.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares was up one percent at the last count. Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 2.1 percent, China's Shanghai Composite 0.8 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.1 percent.

South Korea's KOSPI was up 1.7 percent, but Singapore's Straits Times down 0.3 percent.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.3 percent. On Tuesday, the three main Wall Street indices surged 1.2-2.5 percent amid a risk-on session, though energy shares dipped on a fall in crude oil.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Eicher Motors for a target of Rs 2,775 with a stop loss at Rs 2,680

Buy Bandhan Bank for a target of Rs 338 with a stop loss at Rs 322

Sell ONGC for a target of Rs 159 with a stop loss at Rs 166.5

Buy Reliance Industries for a target of Rs 2,475 with a stop loss at Rs 2,390

Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Buy Tata Steel for a target of Rs 1,250-1,260 with a stop loss at Rs 1,180

Buy Reliance Industries for a target of Rs 2,480-2,500 with a stop loss at Rs 2,370

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.