    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newstop stock tips by shrikant chouhan kush bohra hdfc bank titan go fashion and more 14591201.htm

    Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Kush Bohra: HDFC Bank, Titan, Go Fashion and more

    Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Kush Bohra: HDFC Bank, Titan, Go Fashion and more

    Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Kush Bohra: HDFC Bank, Titan, Go Fashion and more
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start the last session of the trading week sharply higher amid gains across global markets as investors focused on the Fed's Jackson Hole conference for clues about the US central bank's policy outlook.
    Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 103 points or 0.6 percent to 17,691 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President at Kotak Securities
    :
    Buy Bharat Heavy Electricals for a target of Rs 62-63 with a stop loss at Rs 54
    Sell HDFC Bank for a target of Rs 1,420-1,410 with a stop loss at Rs 1,480
    Kush Bohra, Founder at Kushbohra.com:
    Buy Titan for targets of Rs 2,500 and Rs 2,550 with a stop loss at Rs 2,450
    Buy Go Fashion for a target of Rs 1,200 with a stop loss at Rs 1,150
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    (Edited by : Sandeep Singh)

    Tags

    buy sell ideasStocks to WatchTop Stock TipsTop stocks

    Previous Article

    MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open higher today

    Next Article

    Stock Market Today: 10 things to know before opening bell on August 26

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng