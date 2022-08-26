Top stock tips by Shrikant Chouhan, Kush Bohra: HDFC Bank, Titan, Go Fashion and more

By CNBCTV18.com

Indian equity benchmarks are likely to start the last session of the trading week sharply higher amid gains across global markets as investors focused on the Fed's Jackson Hole conference for clues about the US central bank's policy outlook.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — rose as much as 103 points or 0.6 percent to 17,691 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President at Kotak Securities

:

Buy Bharat Heavy Electricals for a target of Rs 62-63 with a stop loss at Rs 54

Sell HDFC Bank for a target of Rs 1,420-1,410 with a stop loss at Rs 1,480

Kush Bohra, Founder at Kushbohra.com:

Buy Titan for targets of Rs 2,500 and Rs 2,550 with a stop loss at Rs 2,450

Buy Go Fashion for a target of Rs 1,200 with a stop loss at Rs 1,150