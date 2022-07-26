Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to start Tuesday's session lower amid mixed moves across global markets ahead of a key rate decision by the Fed due this week. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 61.5 points or 0.4 percent to 16,557, suggesting a weak opening ahead on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of corporate earnings from India Inc for cues, with Asian Paints and Bajaj Auto due to report their numbers later in the day.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar, earningwaves.com

Sell Godrej Consumer for a target of Rs 840 with a stop loss at Rs 880.50

Sell Laurus Labs for a target of Rs 480 with a stop loss at Rs 506

Buy Wipro for a target of Rs 430 with a stop loss at Rs 411

Buy United Spirits for a target of Rs 885 with a stop loss at Rs 848

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss at Rs 2,260

Buy SRF with a stop loss at Rs 2,300

Sell Birlasoft with a stop loss at Rs 336

Buy Bata India with a stop loss at Rs 1,770