Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a gap-down opening on Monday, tracking losses across global markets as red-hot US inflation reignited worries about even more aggressive Fed policy tightening.

A COVID-19 warning from Beijing added to concerns about global growth. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 348 points or 2.2 percent to 15,837 ahead of the opening on Dalal Street.

All eyes are on the official data on consumer inflation in India due later in the day.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Sell Apollo Tyres for a target of Rs 190 with a stop loss at Rs 205

Sell Manappuram Finance for a target of Rs 86 with a stop loss at Rs 94.25

Sell AU Small Finance Bank for a target of Rs 580 with a stop loss at Rs 612

Buy Biocon for a target of Rs 354 with a stop loss at Rs 335

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy TVS Motor with a stop loss at Rs 720

Sell Hindalco with a stop loss at Rs 405

Sell UltraTech Cement with a stop loss at Rs 5,600