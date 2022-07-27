Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened flat on Wednesday tracking weakness across global markets. Investors awaited more of earnings from India Inc for cues, with Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finance to report their numbers later in the day. Globally, caution persisted in the equity markets after the FOMC began a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Page Industries for a target of Rs 46,900-47,000 with a stop loss at Rs 45,850

Buy Motherson Sumi for a target of Rs 136 with a stop loss at Rs 126

Sell Britannia Industries for a target of Rs 3,740 with a stop loss at Rs 3,836

Sell TVS Motors for a target of Rs 840 with a stop loss at Rs 877

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) with a stop loss at Rs 94.50

Sell HDFC Life with a stop loss at Rs 531

Sell Berger Paints with a stop loss at Rs 592

Buy Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) with a stop loss at Rs 1,850