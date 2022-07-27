    Home

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: TVS Motors, HDFC, Hindustan Aeronautics and more

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Mini

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened flat on Wednesday tracking weakness across global markets. Investors awaited more of earnings from India Inc for cues, with Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Bajaj Finance to report their numbers later in the day. Globally, caution persisted in the equity markets after the FOMC began a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.
    Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
    Buy Page Industries for a target of Rs 46,900-47,000 with a stop loss at Rs 45,850
    Buy Motherson Sumi for a target of Rs 136 with a stop loss at Rs 126
    Sell Britannia Industries for a target of Rs 3,740 with a stop loss at Rs 3,836
    Sell TVS Motors for a target of Rs 840 with a stop loss at Rs 877
    Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
    Buy Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) with a stop loss at Rs 94.50
    Sell HDFC Life with a stop loss at Rs 531
    Sell Berger Paints with a stop loss at Rs 592
    Buy Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) with a stop loss at Rs 1,850
