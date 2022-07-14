Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a gap-down on Thursday amid mixed cues across global markets, after a key reading from the US fuelled concerns about aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth.

Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 74.5 points or 0.5 percent to 15,898 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Investors awaited more of earnings from India Inc for domestic cues, a day after Mindtree managed to beat analysts' margin forecasts.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Sell Tech Mahindra for a target of Rs 965 with a stop loss at Rs 1,001

Buy Divi’s Laboratories for a target of Rs 3,880 with a stop loss at Rs 3,730

Buy Aurobindo Pharma for a target of Rs 580 with a stop loss at Rs 551

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Biocon with a stop loss at Rs 318

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss at Rs 2,230

Sell Hindalco with a stop loss at Rs 352

Sell Polycab with a stop loss at Rs 2,249