Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to start Wednesday's session with minor cuts tracing mixed moves across global markets, ahead of outcome of a key policy meeting of the Fed.
At 8:17 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - were down 7.5 points or 0.1 percent at 15,714.5.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Sell Polycab for a target of Rs 2,040 with a stop loss at Rs 2,201
Sell IGL for a target of Rs 330 with a stop loss at Rs 351
Buy Syngene for a target of Rs 560 with a stop loss at Rs 539
Buy Siemens for a target of Rs 2,450 with a stop loss at Rs 2,374
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Siemens with a stop loss at Rs 2,300
Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss at Rs 412
Sell United Spirits with a stop loss at Rs 785
Buy Cummins with a stop loss at Rs 975