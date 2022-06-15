Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to start Wednesday's session with minor cuts tracing mixed moves across global markets, ahead of outcome of a key policy meeting of the Fed.

At 8:17 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - were down 7.5 points or 0.1 percent at 15,714.5.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Sell Polycab for a target of Rs 2,040 with a stop loss at Rs 2,201

Sell IGL for a target of Rs 330 with a stop loss at Rs 351

Buy Syngene for a target of Rs 560 with a stop loss at Rs 539

Buy Siemens for a target of Rs 2,450 with a stop loss at Rs 2,374

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Siemens with a stop loss at Rs 2,300

Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss at Rs 412

Sell United Spirits with a stop loss at Rs 785