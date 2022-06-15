Cross
Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Tata Motors, IGL and more

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to start Wednesday's session with minor cuts tracing mixed moves across global markets, ahead of outcome of a key policy meeting of the Fed.
At 8:17 am, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures - an early indicator of the Nifty index - were down 7.5 points or 0.1 percent at 15,714.5.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Sell Polycab for a target of Rs 2,040 with a stop loss at Rs 2,201
Sell IGL for a target of Rs 330 with a stop loss at Rs 351
Buy Syngene for a target of Rs 560 with a stop loss at Rs 539
Buy Siemens for a target of Rs 2,450 with a stop loss at Rs 2,374
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Siemens with a stop loss at Rs 2,300
Sell Tata Motors with a stop loss at Rs 412
Sell United Spirits with a stop loss at Rs 785
Buy Cummins with a stop loss at Rs 975
