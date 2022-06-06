Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started Monday's session in the red dragged by IT shares, tracking a largely negative trend in other Asian markets. Gains in oil & gas and financial shares, however, kept the downside in headline indices in check. All eyes are on the outcome of a bi-monthly review by the RBI due later this week.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Coal India with a stop loss below Rs 191

Sell Bandhan Bank with a stop loss above Rs 325

Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss below Rs 202

Buy ONGC with a stop loss below Rs 150

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Birlasoft for target of Rs 390 with a stop loss at Rs 372.50

Sell Colgate for target of Rs 1,530 with a stop loss at Rs 1,580

Sell Jk Cement for target of Rs 2,018 with a stop loss at Rs 2,171

Buy Reliance Industries for target of Rs 2,820 with a stop loss at Rs 2,730