Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started Monday's session in the red dragged by IT shares, tracking a largely negative trend in other Asian markets. Gains in oil & gas and financial shares, however, kept the downside in headline indices in check. All eyes are on the outcome of a bi-monthly review by the RBI due later this week.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Coal India with a stop loss below Rs 191
Sell Bandhan Bank with a stop loss above Rs 325
Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss below Rs 202
Buy ONGC with a stop loss below Rs 150
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy Birlasoft for target of Rs 390 with a stop loss at Rs 372.50
Sell Colgate for target of Rs 1,530 with a stop loss at Rs 1,580
Sell Jk Cement for target of Rs 2,018 with a stop loss at Rs 2,171
Buy Reliance Industries for target of Rs 2,820 with a stop loss at Rs 2,730
(Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.)
