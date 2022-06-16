Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a gap-up start on Thursday tracking gains across most global markets, after the Fed hikes the key interest rate by 75 basis points, as widely expected, on Wednesday.

At 8:51 am, Singapore Exchange Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — were up 133.5 points or 0.9 percent at 15,804.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Grasim for a target of Rs 1,368 with a stop loss at Rs 1,315

Buy Strides Arcolab for a target of Rs 338 with a stop loss at Rs 319

Buy Aurobindo Pharma for a target of Rs 560 with a stop loss at Rs 534

Sell NTPC for a target of Rs 143 with a stop loss at Rs 152.50

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss at Rs 7,700

Buy Cipla with a stop loss at Rs 940

Sell Dr Lal Pathlabs with a stop loss at Rs 2,065