Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a gap up start on Friday tracking gains across global markets, though caution persisted over aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — was 94 points or 0.6 percent up at 15,658.5, before the opening on Dalal Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Eicher Motors for a target of Rs 2,920 with a stop loss at Rs 2,780

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) for a target of Rs 1,065 with a stop loss at Rs 1,009

Buy Infosys for a target of Rs 1,485 with a stop loss at Rs 1,438

Buy Bata for a target of Rs 1,745 with a stop loss at Rs 1,670

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Torrent Pharma with a stop loss at Rs 2,810

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss at Rs 633

Buy Tata Consumer with a stop loss at Rs 707

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss at Rs 1,640