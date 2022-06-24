Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to make a gap up start on Friday tracking gains across global markets, though caution persisted over aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates and their impact on economic growth. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — was 94 points or 0.6 percent up at 15,658.5, before the opening on Dalal Street.
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today. Here are the top buy-sell calls by market experts:
Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com
Buy Eicher Motors for a target of Rs 2,920 with a stop loss at Rs 2,780
Buy Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) for a target of Rs 1,065 with a stop loss at Rs 1,009
Buy Infosys for a target of Rs 1,485 with a stop loss at Rs 1,438
Buy Bata for a target of Rs 1,745 with a stop loss at Rs 1,670
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Torrent Pharma with a stop loss at Rs 2,810
Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss at Rs 633
Buy Tata Consumer with a stop loss at Rs 707
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss at Rs 1,640