By CNBCTV18.com

Mini CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-up start on Thursday tracking strength across global markets, after a better-than-expected inflation reading from the US eased growing concerns about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar, earningwaves.com

Buy Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) for a target of Rs 393 with a stop loss at Rs 373

Buy NMDC for a target of Rs 122 with a stop loss at Rs 113

Buy Shriram Transport Finance for a target of Rs 1,435 with a stop loss at Rs 1,375

Buy Polycab for a target of Rs 2,500 with a stop loss at Rs 2,380

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) with a stop loss at Rs 51

Buy DLF with a stop loss at Rs 360

Sell Alkem Laboratories with a stop loss at Rs 3,000

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) with a stop loss at Rs 1,255