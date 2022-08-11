Mini
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-up start on Thursday tracking strength across global markets, after a better-than-expected inflation reading from the US eased growing concerns about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates.
Mitessh Thakkar, earningwaves.com
Buy Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) for a target of Rs 393 with a stop loss at Rs 373
Buy NMDC for a target of Rs 122 with a stop loss at Rs 113
Buy Shriram Transport Finance for a target of Rs 1,435 with a stop loss at Rs 1,375
Buy Polycab for a target of Rs 2,500 with a stop loss at Rs 2,380
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) with a stop loss at Rs 51
Buy DLF with a stop loss at Rs 360
Sell Alkem Laboratories with a stop loss at Rs 3,000
Buy Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) with a stop loss at Rs 1,255