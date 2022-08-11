    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Mahindra & Mahindra, IGL, DLF and more

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Mahindra & Mahindra, IGL, DLF and more

    Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani: Mahindra & Mahindra, IGL, DLF and more
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-up start on Thursday tracking strength across global markets, after a better-than-expected inflation reading from the US eased growing concerns about steep hikes in COVID-era interest rates.
    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar, earningwaves.com
    Buy Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) for a target of Rs 393 with a stop loss at Rs 373
    Buy NMDC for a target of Rs 122 with a stop loss at Rs 113
    Buy Shriram Transport Finance for a target of Rs 1,435 with a stop loss at Rs 1,375
    Buy Polycab for a target of Rs 2,500 with a stop loss at Rs 2,380
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) with a stop loss at Rs 51
    Buy DLF with a stop loss at Rs 360
    Sell Alkem Laboratories with a stop loss at Rs 3,000
    Buy Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) with a stop loss at Rs 1,255
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog

    Tags

    buy sell ideasStocks to WatchTop Stock TipsTop stocks

    Previous Article

    MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex and Nifty50 likely to open lower today tracking global markets

    Next Article

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire raises stake in this company — check out its top holdings

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng